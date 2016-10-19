BRIEF-Camping World commences proposed offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces commencement of proposed offering of class a common stock
Oct 19 Kambi Group PLC :
* Said on Tuesday it signed a memorandum of understanding with NOVOMATIC Lottery Solutions
* Said the service will be co-branded and marketed under 'NLS Sports Betting - Powered by Kambi'
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Camping world announces commencement of proposed offering of class a common stock
WASHINGTON/DEARBORN, Mich., May 22 Ford Motor Co abruptly named James Hackett as chief executive on Monday, responding to investors' growing unease about the U.S. automaker's slumping stock price and its ability to counter threats from longtime rivals and Silicon Valley.