BRIEF-Camping World commences proposed offering of class A common stock
Oct 19 Atlanta Poland SA :
* Said on Tuesday that following an audit undertaken by Jeronimo Martins Polska, Atlanta Poland's production plant meets the requirements set by Jeronimo Martins Polska regarding production under its own brand
* Jeronimo Martins Polska suspended deliveries from Atlanta Poland in June
WASHINGTON/DEARBORN, Mich., May 22 Ford Motor Co abruptly named James Hackett as chief executive on Monday, responding to investors' growing unease about the U.S. automaker's slumping stock price and its ability to counter threats from longtime rivals and Silicon Valley.