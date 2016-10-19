Oct 19 Platynowe Inwestycje SA :

* Said on Tuesday that ZAMZAW Sp. z o.o. sells c. 12.4 pct stake in the company

* ZAMZAW reduces its stake in Platynowe Inwestycje to 41.7 pct from 54.1 pct

* Sloneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. acquired 13.9 pct of Platynowe Inwestycje on Oct. 12 and owned a 16.6 pct stake in the company on that day

* Subsequently, it sold all its stake in the company between 13 and 18 of October, on Oct. 18 did not own any of the company's shares

