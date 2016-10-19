BRIEF-CYS Investments files for potential mixed shelf offering
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing
Oct 19 Platynowe Inwestycje SA :
* Said on Tuesday that ZAMZAW Sp. z o.o. sells c. 12.4 pct stake in the company
* ZAMZAW reduces its stake in Platynowe Inwestycje to 41.7 pct from 54.1 pct
* Sloneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. acquired 13.9 pct of Platynowe Inwestycje on Oct. 12 and owned a 16.6 pct stake in the company on that day
* Subsequently, it sold all its stake in the company between 13 and 18 of October, on Oct. 18 did not own any of the company's shares
* Pennant Capital Management LLC reports a 6.11 percent passive stake in Capitol Acquisition Corp iii as of may 10, 2017 - sec filing