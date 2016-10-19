CORRECTED-BRIEF-Kosmos Energy announces secondary offering
* Kosmos energy announces secondary public offering of common shares
Oct 19 EGB Investments SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it signed an agreement with Altus TFI SA to manage a part of the investment portfolio of GetBack Windykacja NS FIZ (fund)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kosmos energy announces secondary public offering of common shares
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage: