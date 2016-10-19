BRIEF-Camping World commences proposed offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces commencement of proposed offering of class a common stock
(Corrects company name in headline)
Oct 19 Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS :
* Said on Tuesday that proposed to pay 312.3 million lira ($101.01 million) cash dividend
* Dividend amount per share is net 0.7565 lira and gross 0.89 lira
* To pay dividend starting from Nov. 22
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.0918 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Camping world announces commencement of proposed offering of class a common stock
WASHINGTON/DEARBORN, Mich., May 22 Ford Motor Co abruptly named James Hackett as chief executive on Monday, responding to investors' growing unease about the U.S. automaker's slumping stock price and its ability to counter threats from longtime rivals and Silicon Valley.