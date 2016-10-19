BRIEF-CYS Investments files for potential mixed shelf offering
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Banca Popolare Dell'Emilia Romagna CEO Alessandro Vandelli says:
* looks favourably at possible tie-ups with Creval and Banca Popolare di Sondrio but there is nothing on the table Creval Chairman Miro Fiordi says:
* would be good to start talks with Popolare di Sondrio over possible tie-up
* there are different possibilities for tie-ups, not only with cooperative banks and not just in Italy Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Pennant Capital Management LLC reports a 6.11 percent passive stake in Capitol Acquisition Corp iii as of may 10, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2raXdtM) Further company coverage: