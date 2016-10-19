PRAGUE Oct 19 Czech refiner Unipetrol has restarted production of the steam cracker unit at its Litvinov plant after a fire took it offline in August 2015, it said on Wednesday.

Unipetrol said seven of 10 steam cracker heaters were operating and that a return to normal production was expected later this month.

It reiterated total costs for repairs amounted to 4.1 billion crowns ($167.00 million) and lost profit reached 6.6 billion crowns. Unipetrol expects to recover both amounts from insurance. ($1 = 24.5510 Czech crowns)