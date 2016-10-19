BRIEF-CYS Investments files for potential mixed shelf offering
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing
Oct 19 Innova Italy 1 SpA :
* Said on Tuesday that it will start trading as of Oct. 19
* The Italian stock exchange admitted Innova Italy 1 to trading on AIM Italia after completing a 100 million euro ($109.94 million) private placement


($1 = 0.9096 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pennant Capital Management LLC reports a 6.11 percent passive stake in Capitol Acquisition Corp iii as of may 10, 2017 - sec filing