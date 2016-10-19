BRIEF-CYS Investments files for potential mixed shelf offering
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Banco Bradesco SA :
* Said on Tuesday it will pay own capital interest for November 2016 at a gross value of 0.0172 Brazilian real ($0.0054) per ordinary share and 0.019 real per preferred share, corresponding to a net value of 0.0147 real per ordinary share and 0.0161 real per preferred share
* Record date is Nov. 1
* Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Nov. 3
* Payment on Dec. 1
Source text: bit.ly/2etahkY
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.1878 reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage:
* Pennant Capital Management LLC reports a 6.11 percent passive stake in Capitol Acquisition Corp iii as of may 10, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2raXdtM) Further company coverage: