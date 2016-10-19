BRIEF-Agilent Technologies reports Q2 EPS $0.48
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 19 Alteco Medical AB :
* Said on Tuesday rights issue was subscribed to about 20.6 million Swedish crowns ($2.33 million)
* Subscription rate in the issue was about 125 percent
* Company received proceeds of about 15.5 million Swedish crowns after issue costs
* Issue costs amounted to about 0.9 million crowns
($1 = 8.8408 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entellus Medical says CMS has established a unique billing code and payment for endoscopic balloon dilation to treat eustachian tube dysfunction