Oct 19 Turk Telekomunikasyon AS :

* Q3 net profit of 8.9 million lira ($2.90 million) versus loss of 493.4 million lira year ago

* Q3 revenue of 4.12 billion lira versus 3.70 billion lira year ago

* Net income was affected negatively from depreciation of Turkish Lira against USD and EUR

* Q3 EBITDA margin up by 0.9 pp YOY to 35.3 percent

