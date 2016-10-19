Oct 19 Minnesota Power:

* Decision to retire two small coal units consistent with Minnesota Power's EnergyForward plan

* Minnesota Power to retire two small coal-fired generators at Boswell Energy Center in Cohasset, Minn., by end of 2018

* Minnesota Power - Decision to retire units 1 and 2 directly affects 30 employees

* Minnesota Power to retire two small coal-fired generators at its Boswell Energy Center in Cohasset, Minn., by end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: