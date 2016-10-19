BRIEF-Endurance International confirms 2017 GAAP revenue, adj EBITDA and free cash flow guidance
May 22 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc
Oct 19 Rostelecom :
* Launches a new long-term incentive programme based on the principle of cofinancing the purchase of company shares by employees
* The Programme is set to run for 3 annual cycles, in 2017, 2018 and 2019
* Proposes that between 2.9 pct to 6.0 pct of the company's ordinary shares is dedicated to the Programme
* The vesting period is 6 months
* The Programme will be implemented through a closed-end investment fund (CEIT), which will act as an intermediary between the participants' incentive programme and the market Source text: bit.ly/2eG9SzH
John Mengucci assumes expanded responsibilities as chief operating officer to enhance CACI growth strategy