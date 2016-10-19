BRIEF-Shenandoah Telecommunications says COO to retire
* Shenandoah telecommunications company announces planned retirement of chief operating officer earle mackenzie
Oct 19 Packaging Corp Of America
* Packaging Corporation Of America reports third quarter 2016 results
* Packaging Corp Of America- Q3 containerboard production was 950,000 tons
* Packaging Corp Of America- At quarter-end, Containerboard inventory was down 11,000 tons compared to end of Q2 of 2016 and 16,000 tons below Q3 of 2015
* Sees Q4 earnings per share $1.15
* Q3 sales $1.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.47 billion
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.26
* Qtrly diluted EPS excluding special items $ 1.30
* Packaging Corp Of America- "we are on track to close acquisition of Columbus Container during Q4"
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
