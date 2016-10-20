BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20EastSideCapital SA :
* Said on Wednesday that WestSideCapital Sp. z o.o. has acquired 2.8 million shares of the company, equal to 54.70 percent of its share capital
* Prior to this transaction WestSideCapital did not own a stake in the company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing