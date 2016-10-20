UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Oct 20 Pernod Ricard says in slides released after Q1 sales statement:
* Q1 sales in China were down 1 percent - slides
* Pernod Ricard sales in China fell 9 pct in full year 2015/16 ended June 20, 2016.
* Pernod Ricard says China market remains challenging for scotch and on trade - slides
* Penod ricard expects good sales growth to continue in U.S, India, Jameson whisky in FY 2016/17 - slides
* Pernod Ricard expects full year 2016/17 sales to improve versus FY 2015/16 in China, also expects Absolut and Chivas to improve - slides
* Pernod Ricard says early signs of improvement of China performance were notably driven by Martell Cordon bleu and the off trade - slides Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.