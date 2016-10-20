BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20Black Pearl SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it has started trilateral negotiations with Biomass Energy Project SA and Zaklady Drzewne Poldan Eksport Import (Poldan)
* The meeting was aimed at developing the concept of cooperation in the research process, implementation of wood longitudinal fragmentation technology and construction of a new device
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing