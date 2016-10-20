LONDON Oct 20 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** FTSE, DAX, CAC, Euro STOXX futures up 0.2-0.3 pct

** Roche keeps outlook but Nestle cuts sales outlook

** Nestle shares indicated 1.7 pct down in pre-market

** ECB seen firmly on hold, but could signal more easing in Dec.