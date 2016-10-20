BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
** FTSE, DAX, CAC, Euro STOXX futures up 0.2-0.3 pct
** Roche keeps outlook but Nestle cuts sales outlook
** Nestle shares indicated 1.7 pct down in pre-market
** ECB seen firmly on hold, but could signal more easing in Dec.
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing