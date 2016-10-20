Oct 20 Mycronic

* Q3 eps 1.17 SEK (2.33)

* Q3 EBIT was SEK 148 (262) million

* Q3 Order intake was SEK 367 (559) million

* Jan-Sep Order intake reached SEK 1,936 (1,341) million

* Mycronic says board's assessment remains, that net sales in 2016 will be at level of sek 1,900 million, excluding effects from acquisitions