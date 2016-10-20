BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Oct 20 Mycronic
* Q3 eps 1.17 SEK (2.33)
* Q3 EBIT was SEK 148 (262) million
* Q3 Order intake was SEK 367 (559) million
* Jan-Sep Order intake reached SEK 1,936 (1,341) million
* Mycronic says board's assessment remains, that net sales in 2016 will be at level of sek 1,900 million, excluding effects from acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility