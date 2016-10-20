Oct 20 Wereldhave Belgium CVA :

* Q3 increased rental income to 37.4 million euros ($40.99 million) (2015: 34.8 million euros)

* EPRA shopping centers occupancy rate at September 30 95.3 pct vs 93.7 pct year ago .

* Save in the event of unforeseen circumstances, the statutory manager expects a direct result per share over 2016 between 5.75 euros and 5.85 euros (2015: 5.63 euros)

* On September 30 2016 the offices EPRA occupancy level remained almost stable