Oct 20 Swedish media company Modern Times Group (MTG) reported earnings just below forecasts on Thursday, while sales in digital investment arm MTGx came in lower than expected.

* Q3 sales totaled SEK 4,126 mln ($466.7 mln) with 7 pct organic growth vs year-ago 3,819 mln

* Q3 operating income before one-off items was SEK 162 mln vs year-ago 240 mln, reflecting investments in content, expansion of MTGx, adverse FX effects and disposal of profitable businesses

* Reuters poll: MTG Q3 sales were seen at SEK 4,132 mln, core EBIT at SEK 172 mln

* Division MTGx Q3 sales came in at 321 mln SEK vs 382 mln seen in Reuters poll

* MTGx Q3 operating loss at 69 mln SEK vs a 28 mln SEK loss seen in Reuters poll

* Says maintaining guidance for accelerated sales growth and higher profits for full year, which implies a strong Q4 performance

* CEO Jorgen Madsen Lindemann sees many interesting acquisition objects within online gaming market, he tells Reuters

* Says we continue to actively review our portfolio of operations to ensure that we concentrate our resources on products and businesses that offer the greatest potential for the future