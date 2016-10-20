UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
** Slovakia is among five eastern European countries on the shortlist for German car components producer Schaeffler's new factory, Schaeffler Slovakia CEO Jaroslav Patka told weekly magazine Trend ** Poland, Hungary, Romania, Serbia also on the list ** The decision is to be made at the end of this year or early next year ** The new plant would add about 4,000 employees to some 10,000 the firm already employs in its two Slovak factories ** Slovak unit's CEO sees scope for the plant in southeastern Slovak regions where higher than national average unemployment rate --Source link: bit.ly/2drULDX -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting By Prague Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.