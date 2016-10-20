BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Oct 20 Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt :
* Says its unit T-Systems Magyarország Zrt has signed deal with WING Group to buy ServerInfo-Ingatlan Kft for 14.4 million euros. As a result, Magyar Telekom Group will gain ownership of the property where its data centre, the largest in Central Europe, is located.
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Jason Neely)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility