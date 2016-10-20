Oct 20 Everysport Media Group AB :

* Handbollskanalen.se chooses Everysport Media Group as new business partner

* Parties have signed a sales agreement which gives Everysport exclusive right as external partner for sales of display ads on handbollskanalen.se already from November 1

Source text: bit.ly/2dsh1xJ

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)