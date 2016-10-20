BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Oct 20 Everysport Media Group AB :
* Handbollskanalen.se chooses Everysport Media Group as new business partner
* Parties have signed a sales agreement which gives Everysport exclusive right as external partner for sales of display ads on handbollskanalen.se already from November 1
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility