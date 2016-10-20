BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Zambal Spain Socimi SA :
* Said on Wednesday H1 net profit at 15.8 million euros ($17.3 million)
* H1 net sales at 15.7 million euros
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing