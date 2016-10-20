BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Oct 20 Verizon Communications Inc :
* Q3 earnings per share $0.89
* Q3 revenue $30.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $31.14 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.01 excluding items
* Sees consolidated capital spending for 2016 at low end of range of $17.2 billion to $17.7 billion
* Sees 2016 adjusted earnings to be at a level comparable to 2015, excluding a 7-cent-per-share impact of 2016 work stoppage
* Fleetmatics transaction expected to close in fourth-quarter 2016
* Reported 442,000 wireless retail postpaid net additions in third-quarter 2016
* Sees 2016 consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin for 2016 consistent with full-year 2015
* Sees organic growth in revenues for full-year 2017 consistent with gdp growth for that year, with adjusted EPS growth at normal levels
* Wireless retail postpaid churn was 1.04 percent in Q3 2016, a year-over-year increase of 11 basis points
* At end of Q3 2016, Verizon had 113.7 million wireless retail connections, a 2.6 percent year-over-year increase
* Sees return, by 2018-2019, to company's credit-rating profile prior to acquisition of Vodafone's indirect 45% interest in Verizon Wireless in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.