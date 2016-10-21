Oct 20 (IFR) - After a very long wait, investors in Celon Pharma got to see the drugmaker's shares trade up 19% on debut last Monday.

The stock opened at Z19.28, versus Z16.33 pricing for the Z245m (US$62.2m) IPO, pushing up slightly during the day for a Z19.44 close. Volume was 1.78m shares, representing just under 12% of the IPO offering.

Shares dipped during the week to below Z19, but had recovered by Friday to close at Z19.50.

Celon Pharma, which makes generic drugs focused on cancer, neurological diseases, diabetes and other metabolic disorders, will use the proceeds to finance its drugs pipeline.

Bookbuilding ran from September 13-20, with the retail tranche closing a day earlier.

Mercurius Dom Maklerski was sole bookrunner. (This story will appear in the October 22 issue of IFR magazine; Reporting by Robert Venes)