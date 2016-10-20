Oct 20 Heartland Express Inc :

* Heartland Express, Inc. Reports revenues and earnings for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 revenue $149.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $163.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S