BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 20 Heartland Express Inc :
* Heartland Express, Inc. Reports revenues and earnings for the third quarter of 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.15
* Q3 revenue $149.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $163.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures