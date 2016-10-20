Oct 20 Old Line Bancshares Inc

* Says qtrly net interest income increased $1.6 million to $13.3 million

* Old Line Bancshares, Inc. reports strong quarterly loan growth of 4.06% and $3.5 million in net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2016

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.32

* Old Line Bancshares Inc- net interest margin during three months ended September 30, 2016 was 3.73% compared to 4.07% for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: