BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Old Line Bancshares Inc
* Says qtrly net interest income increased $1.6 million to $13.3 million
* Old Line Bancshares, Inc. reports strong quarterly loan growth of 4.06% and $3.5 million in net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2016
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.32
* Old Line Bancshares Inc- net interest margin during three months ended September 30, 2016 was 3.73% compared to 4.07% for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing