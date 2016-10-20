UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Oct 20 Mr Green & Co AB :
* In order to achieve increased transparency and enhanced comparability between Mr Green and its peers, Mr Green will increase its reported geographical regions from three to four
* The new geographical regions are: the Nordics; Western Europe; Central, Eastern and Southern Europe; Rest of the World
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.