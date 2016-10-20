BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Oct 20 Videobur Sthlm AB :
* Skruvat.se and VideoBurst start cooperation
* Order value is about 150,000 Swedish crowns ($16,947.81), based on one year
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility