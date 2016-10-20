BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 20 Fmc Technologies Inc
* Thierry Pilenko says merger with FMC Technologies could be concluded at the start of 2017
* Pilenko says merger advancing at a much faster pace than planned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures