BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 20 Winpak Ltd
* Qtrly revenue $204.7 million versus $193.7 million
* Winpak reports third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.37
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Winpak Ltd says capital spending for 2016 is projected to end year at between $75 million and $85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures