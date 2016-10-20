Oct 20 Winpak Ltd

* Qtrly revenue $204.7 million versus $193.7 million

* Winpak reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.37

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Winpak Ltd says capital spending for 2016 is projected to end year at between $75 million and $85 million