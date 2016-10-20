(Corrects source in headline to conference call from SEC filing)

Oct 20 Alcoa Corp:

* Alcoa Corp's future CEO Roy Harvey says "right now we see a lot of strength across the aluminum sector both in China and in the rest of the world"

* Alcoa Corp's future CFO William Oplinger says Alcoa Corp will have roughly $1.25 billion of funded debt, an undrawn $1.5 billion revolver facility - conf call Further company coverage: