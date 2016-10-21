Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
Oct 21 Holista Colltech Ltd :
* Holista Colltech -Wing's has signed research and development collaboration with Holista Food
* Holista Colltech Ltd - Holista partners with major north american noodle manufacturer Wing's to develop healthy low-Gi noodles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Vanc Pharmaceuticals announces Canadian distribution agreement for INSTI HIV-1/HIV-2 antibody test Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: