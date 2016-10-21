(Adds details)
Oct 21 Nordic telecom operator Telia Company
on Friday reported core earnings in line with
expectations and said it was in the process of divesting its
shareholding in Fintur Holdings, which owns most of its
remaining operations in Central Asia.
* Q3 EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, decreased 1.5
percent to SEK 6,850 million (6,957)
* Says after many months, we have now reached a point where
we will together with Turkcell explore a joint divestment of
Fintur holdings. This will most likely happen in 2017
* In reported currency, net sales decreased 0.9 percent to
SEK 21,524 million (21,712)
* Says a provision of SEK 12.5 billion was recorded in
quarter for settlement proposed by U.S. and Dutch authorities
* Says it is at present not possible to make a certain
assessment on the final outcome or time for resolution, but we
believe we are approaching the end of investigations with U.S.
and Dutch authorities
* Reuters poll: Telia Q3 core EBITDA was seen at SEK 6.9
billion, revenues at sek 21.5 billion
* Says full year outlook is unchanged
