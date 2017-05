Oct 21 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)

* Said on Thursday that it resolved to suspend trading of shares of magnifiCo SA on NewConnect until the day after the company fulfils conditions determined by the stock exchange

* WSE requested that the company appoints its representatives and supervisory bodies as well as informs the public about appointments and registers appointments

Source text - bit.ly/2eY2ZJk

