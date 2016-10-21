US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles as turmoil in Washington spooks investors
* Indexes down: Dow 1.24 pct, S&P 1.12 pct, Nasdaq 1.61 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Summary:
** Deal chatter and earnings dominate another quiet day for indexes
** STOXX 600 turns negative as Wall Street seen lower
** BATS in talks to buy out remaining stake in Reynolds, both shares up
** Burberry +5.3% after Betaville reports on potential Coach merger
** Analysts keen on Europe's banks as they nearly recoup post-Brexit losses
** Regional equity funds see 37 weeks of consecutive outflows
** S&P 500 futures -0.3%
NEW DELHI, May 17 India's cabinet approved plans on Wednesday to build 10 nuclear reactors with a combined capacity of 7,000 megawatts (MW), more than the country's entire current capacity, to try fast-track its domestic nuclear power programme.