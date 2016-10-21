Oct 21 Telecomunicacoes Brasileiras SA Telebras :

* Said on Thursday it was authorized to perform share capital increase with an issue of new shares

* To incorporate Government's advances totalling 846.7 million Brazilian reais ($268.2 million) and an outstanding balance from previous capitalizations totalling 7.8 million reais, plus an interest calculated on basis of Selic rate

Source text: bit.ly/2dGumG3

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.1570 reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)