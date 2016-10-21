BRIEF-Pollard Banknote says received 3-yr contract extension from La Française Des Jeux
* Has received a three-year contract extension from La Française Des Jeux Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 21 Grendene SA :
* Said on Thursday its board of directors approved, ad referendum of the general meeting, to pay dividends totalling 76.1 million reais ($24.1 million) net, corresponding to 0.2530 real per share
* Payment as of Nov. 16
* Record date is Oct. 27
* Ex-dividend as of Oct. 28
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.1595 reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has received a three-year contract extension from La Française Des Jeux Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 17 Everything from just-in-time auto supply chains to the free movement of workers and even their pet cats and dogs will be thrown into question by Britain's exit from the European Union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.