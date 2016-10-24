Oct 24 QT Group Oyj :

* Net sales increased by 20.5 percent year-on-year to 23.6 million euros ($25.6 million)

* Q3 net sales increased by 11.8 percent year-on-year to 7.5 million euros

* Q3 comparable operating loss 0.8 million euros versus profit 0.7 million euros

* Estimates that full-year net sales for 2016 will show year-on-year growth of more than 15 per cent. Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)