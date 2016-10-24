Oct 24 PlayWay SA :
* Said on Friday that as an investor it signed an investment
agreement with Duszan Chaciej, Maksymilian Strzelecki and Jakub
Nieweglowski (Partners)
* Under the agreement, until Dec. 15 the company will
acquire new shares in Frozen District Sp. z o.o., established by
Partners for 299,700 zlotys ($75,224)
* After the capital increase, the company will hold 81 pct
stake in Frozen District, Duszan Chaciej and Maksymilian
Strzelecki will hold 7 pct stake each, and Jakub Nieweglowski
will hold 5 pct stake
* The partners are authors of "Warlocks vs Shadows" game
that was published in 2015 on STEAM platform
* The main activity of Frozen District will be the
development of "Warlocks 2" game
($1 = 3.9841 zlotys)
