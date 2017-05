Oct 24 PBG SA :

* Said on Saturday that the talks with creditors on the further postponement of the payment of the sums owed to the creditors representing the second instalment under restructuring agreement, and on updates of the restructuring agreement and the agency issuance agreement, are still ongoing

* Said it will inform about the finalization of the arrangements

