Oct 24 GO Internet SpA :
* Said on Saturday that, during the rights issue offer
period, 4.5 million shares were subscribed, corresponding to
97.8 percent of the offer for the total value of 3.9 million
euros ($4.24 million)
* Says it received pre-emption requests for 1.7 million
euros, corresponding to 2.0 million shares
* Says the pre-emption requests will cover the remaining 2.2
percent of the offer which remained un-opted
* The un-opted shares will not be sufficient to cover all
the pre-emption requests and will be proportionally assigned
according to the shares already owned by the investors who
requested them
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9189 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)