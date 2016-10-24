Oct 24 Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS):

* Said on Friday it had approved Generiruyushchaya kompaniya's application to acquire 13.74 pct shares in Tatfondbank

* Following the transaction Generiruyushchaya kompaniya together with Tatspirtprom will own 31.073 pct shares in Tatfondbank Source text: bit.ly/2dBgApt

(Gdynia Newsroom)