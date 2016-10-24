Oct 24 Belle International - Announcement Of
Interim Results For The Six Months Ended 31 August 2016
* Says hy revenue rmb 19.53 billion versus rmb 19.36 billion
* Interim dividend per share rmb cents 12.00
* Hy profit attributable to company's equity holders during
period under review amounted to rmb1.73 billion , an decrease of
19.7%
* Environment for group's footwear business is currently
full of challenges
* Wishes to maintain active involvement in footwear,
sportswear, fashion apparel
* Group is taking proactive measures to address inventory
issue in footwear business
* Group is also actively making adjustments to pricing
tactics and operational models to accelerate sales of new
collections
* Expects to see a slightly high level of inventory in
footwear business and a slightly tight level of inventory in
sportswear and apparel business
