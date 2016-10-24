Oct 24 Wabash National Corp :
* Wabash National Corporation announces third quarter 2016
results; delivers year-over-year earnings growth for 11th
consecutive quarter
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.50
* Q3 earnings per share $0.51
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Net sales for Q3 decreased 13 percent to $464 million from
$531 million in prior year quarter
* New trailer shipments for Q3 were approximately 15,450
* In addition, also now expect 2016 total units to be at low
end of 60,000 to 62,000 shipment range communicated previously
* "Longer term, we do expect to see order volumes moderate"
* "Longer term, believe demand environment for trailers will
remain healthy"
