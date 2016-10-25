Oct 25Ams AG :
* Said on Monday had signed agreement to acquire 100% of
shares in Heptagon, worldwide leader in high performance optical
packaging and micro-optics
* Said transaction combines an upfront consideration in cash
and shares with a substantial deferred earn-out consideration
* Said upfront consideration includes $64 million in cash
from available funds, capital increase of 15% of outstanding
shares from authorized capital and shares from currently held
treasury shares for total value of upfront consideration of
approx. $570 million
* Q3 reported group revenues were 146.7 million euros
(equivalent to around mid-point of previous expectations when
excluding divestiture and exchange rate effects), up 11%
sequentially compared to Q2 and decreasing 4% from 153.0
million euros in the same quarter 2015
* On a constant currency basis, third quarter revenues were
4% lower compared to the third quarter last year
* Q3 net result was 55.9 million euros compared to 34.0
million euros in same period last year
* Total backlog on Sept. 30(excluding consignment stock
agreements) was 132.2 million euros compared to 146.6 million
euros at the end of the second quarter and 101.4 million euros
on Sept. 30, 2015.
* For Q4, ams sees a muted development of its business in
revenues and earnings, particularly due to a negative
development at a specific customer in the consumer end market
and a production yield issue in an industrial product line
* Expects fourth quarter revenues of 127-134 million euros
* Looking into 2017, however, addition of Heptagon
substantially expands ams' broad and confirmed revenue and
development pipeline resulting in major expected revenue effects
from mid-year 2017 onwards
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)