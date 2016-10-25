Oct 25Krakchemia :

* Said on Monday that withdrew from the agreement of preliminary sale of real estate concluded on Sept. 25, 2015 with Alma Market SA

* The agreement concerned the right of perpetual usufruct of the plot of land located in Krakow, and the rights of separate ownership of the building, located on the land in question

* Krakchemia called Alma Market to repay the amount of 10 million zlotys ($2.52 million) paid as an advance together with contractual interest

($1 = 3.9678 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)