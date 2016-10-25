BRIEF-John Childs reports 8.5 percent stake in Biohaven Pharma
May 19 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
Oct 25 Net Insurance SpA :
* Said on Monday it issued the second tranche of subordinated Tier-II bonds - 7.00 percent Fixed Rate Dated Subordinated Notes due Sept. 30, 2026
* The value of the second tranche amounts to 5 million euros ($5.44 million)
* As the result of the issuance the amount of the bonds in circulation equals to 10 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9191 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
NEW YORK, May 19 An elected official of a New York City suburb was convicted on Friday of what authorities have called the first criminal securities charges brought over municipal bonds, a spokesman for federal prosecutors said.